The Wake Forest women’s basketball team locked up their third consecutive win on Saturday with their victory over Florida in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Gina Conti’s layup with 1:28 to go in the game put the Deacons on top for good, giving them their 7th and final win of the non-conference schedule.

Alex Sharpe’s 21 points led Wake Forest in scoring, as she made 3-of-6 attempts from 3-point range to go with 7 rebounds. Conti contributed 15 points to Wake’s victory, as well as 6 assists.

Up next, the lady Deacons will begin conference play at Miami on December 29th at 2 p.m.

