What

North Carolina (16-10, 6-10 ACC) vs Wake Forest (13-14, 6-10 ACC)

When

Noon today

Where

Joel Coliseum

Tickets

$10 adults, $5 ages 2-18; available at Joel Coliseum, godeacs.com or (336) 758-3322, extension 2.

How to watch

Raycom/ACC Network Extra

Notable

Sunday's game will serve as the Demon Deacons annual pink game with proceeds going to the Kay Yow Fund. Wake Forest will wear pink uniforms. ... The Tar Heels have dropped four straight games and are just 2-6 in road games this year. ... Wake's Ivana Raca only needs 36 points to become the program's 28th player to reach the 1,000 point mark.

Information

godeacs.com

