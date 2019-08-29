Ryan Fitzgerald’s homer in the top of the third was the lone run of a 1-0 Salem Red Sox win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem. The Dash have lost five of their past six games.

Both teams got strong pitching. Johnathan Stiever started for Winston-Salem and went six innings. He took the loss, falling to 6-4. Stiever allowed four hits and struck out six batters, lowering his ERA to 2.15.

Salem’s Enmanuel De Jesus started and got the win, evening his record at 9-9. He also went six innings and struck out six. Andrew Schwaab pitched the ninth, collecting his 12th save of the season. Both bullpens combined for 16 strikeouts.

Winston-Salem went out in order five times and was able to advance one runner as far as third.

Fitzgerald finished 3 for 4 and added a double to go with his homer. Grant Williams finished 2 for 3.

The Dash (69-60) now head to Lynchburg, Va., to face the Hillcats (61-70 at 6:30 tonight. The four-game series, with the last game on Labor Day, will wrap up the Dash’s season.

