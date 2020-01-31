If you're a Verizon customer experiencing problems with your signal this morning, you are not alone.
Verizon is experiencing a massive outage through most of North Carolina, according to WGHP-Channel 8 and Downdetector, a website that offers a realtime updates on outages for all kinds of service.
The problem seems to be affecting devices sporadically, and Verizon has not posted an estimated time of repair, WGHP reports.
A Downdetector chart shows a spike in complaints at 10 a.m. today.
As of 11 a.m. Downdetector posted that the "most reported locations" of outages included Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
The Randolph County Emergency Services tweeted it was aware of a widespread Verizon outage and that Verizon customers’ calls might not connect, including when they call 911.
Guilford County Emergency Management also shared information on the outages.
"Our office has received notification from North Carolina Emergency Management that there is a multi-carrier cellular voice and data outage affecting North Carolina and South Carolina," said Steven Grose, Guilford County Emergency Management, in a notification shared by the town of Jamestown. "All carriers involved are currently making routing changes in an effort to get sites back online. The state is currently contacting and coordinating with information technology and communications partners as needed until a resolution can be reached."
The Verizon Wireless customer service Twitter account tweeted multiple times Friday morning that the company is aware of the issues.
“Verizon is currently experiencing a wireless network issue in your area,” the account tweeted. “Our technicians are aware of this issue and are working to resolve it quickly.”
