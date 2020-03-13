Updated 1:09 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that Northern High and Gateway Education Center each had one person associated with the schools who is self-monitoring for coronavirus.
Self monitoring, she said, means that the person does not have any symptoms, but had contact with someone who may have coronavirus. The closures for cleaning in this situation are per CDC guidance, she said.
Updated 12:36 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting at 1 p.m. today.
The board is set to discuss superintendent authority related to COVID-19, the illness caused by the latest strain of coronavirus; virtual board meetings; and school/district closings, according to the agenda. No further details were immediately available.
GREENSBORO — Northern High School and Gateway Education Center are closed Friday for cleaning.
No one at either school has been tested for coronavirus, and both schools are closed out of an abundance of caution, Guilford County Schools spokesman Janson Silvers said Friday.
Silvers said he doesn't yet know what had triggered the closures for cleaning at the two schools but would try to find out.
All other public schools in Guilford County remain open.
The school district previously announced that it has canceled all field trips, limited campus visitors and volunteers to parents and guardians only, and has canceled or postponed all school and district events of 100 people or more.
Updated 9:34 a.m. Friday
The Guilford County Board of Education will meet at 1 p.m. Friday.
Schools district spokesman Janson Silvers said the meeting concerns the superintendent's authority to take measures related to coronavirus.
The district is asking the public not to attend the meeting in an attempt to help prevent spread of coronavirus. However, the meeting will be open to media, streamed live at www.gcsnc.com/Page/11276 and televised on Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County and channel 99 on AT&T U-Verse.
• • •
Update, 6:30 p.m. Thursday:
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools announced several new measures Thursday night to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Measures include ending all student field trips and travel, limiting visitors and volunteers to parents and guardians only, and canceling or postponing all school and district events of 100 people or more.
The district is suspending all middle school interscholastic athletics, in line with the N.C. High School Athletic Association's choice to suspend all high school interscholastic athletics. That suspension is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. and run through April 6. The men’s and women’s high school basketball championships have been suspended indefinitely.
According to the district's news release, guardians may visit their students in the nurse’s office or in the front office only and will not be allowed into classrooms. Those who travel to and from a CDC Level 3 Country — which now includes most of Europe in addition to China, Iran and other hotspots — are asked not to enter schools and to notify their health care providers and school.
• • •
Original story posted at 10 a.m. Thursday:
GREENSBORO — All out-of-state trips for students are now canceled, Guilford County Schools announced Thursday morning. That's expected to extend from now till the end of the school year.
For example, the Colfax Elementary School PTO posted on Facebook that this includes the cancellation of that school's fifth-grade trip to Williamsburg, Va., in April.
According to its news release, the district made that decision after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.
"We recognize and regret that this decision may create financial hardships for students and families as travel arrangements have already been made and may not be refundable,” said Wanda Legrand, chief student services officer. “However, with the WHO declaration, we believe this is a necessary step to protect the health and welfare of our students and staff.”
As of now, North Carolina scholastic and athletic competitions are continuing as planned, according to the release. The release said that's according to the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
“As we’ve said many times, this is a fluid and rapidly changing situation," Legrand said in the release. "As more information comes in, recommendations and guidelines will be updated accordingly."
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has canceled all school-sponsored field trips and staff out-of-district professional development programs as of today, according to their website. All school-sponsored trips will remain on hold until further notice, the district said. The cancellation did not include official school athletic contests and other group competitions.
