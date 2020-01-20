Coming Wednesday Watch for a preview of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wednesday’s Journal Sports section.

What: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

When: Tuesday-Sunday.

Where: Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets: $5-75, depending upon the session; available at Ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Information: ncskate2020.com

Tuesday

Noon: Junior pairs short; $5-20.

2 p.m.: Junior men’s short; $5-20.

8:15 p.m.: Junior rhythm dance; $5-20.

Wednesday

9 a.m.: Junior ladies short; $5-20.

11:45 a.m.: Junior men’s free skate; $5-20.

2:45 p.m.: Junior pairs free skate; $10-25.

8:45 p.m.: Junior free dance; $15-30.

Thursday

11 a.m.: Junior ladies free skate; $15-30.

4:30 p.m.: Senior pairs short; $20-40.

7:30 p.m.: Senior ladies short; $25-60.

Friday

4:30 p.m.: Senior rhythm dance; $20-50.

6:30 p.m.: Opening ceremonies and senior ladies free skate; $30-75.

Saturday

1:30 p.m.: Men’s short; $25-60.

6 p.m.: Senior pairs free skate; $30-70.

9:30 p.m.: Senior free dance; $35-70.

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Men’s free skate; $30-70.

7:30 p.m.: Skating Spectacular; $30-57.50.

