U.S. FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONSHIPS

What: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

When: Today

Where: Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets: $25-70; available at Ticketmaster.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office.

Information: ncskate2020.com

Schedule

Today

2:30 p.m.: Men’s free skate; $30-70.

7:30 p.m.: Skating Spectacular; $30-57.50.

