NICEVILLE, Fla. — Lamonte Turner made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 17 Tennessee a 72-69 victory over No. 20 VCU in the Emerald Coast Classic third-place game on Saturday.
Turner’s big shot spoiled a dramatic comeback by the Rams, who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half.
John Fulkerson led Tennessee (6-1) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Bowden added 14 points and Turner scored 12 for the Vols. Marcus Santos-Silva led VCU (6-2) with 22 points and De’Riante Jenkins had 15.
Jenkins hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 69-69 with 5 seconds left. Tennessee called timeout and inbounded the ball from the frontcourt with 1.7 seconds remaining. Turner launched the winning shot from the right corner.
The teams traded the lead six times and were tied six times to open the game before Tennessee closed out the first half with a 17-6 run to take a 37-26 lead at the break. Jalen Johnson made a 3-pointer to break a 20-20 tie and start the run.
VCU chipped away and took its first lead of the second half on a jumper by KeShawn Curry at 58-56 with 6:42 to go.
NO. 25 XAVIER 87, LIPSCOMB 62: For the first time this season, No. 25 Xavier got to use its entire bench. Tyrique Jones had his fourth double-double of the season, Paul Scruggs scored 15 points, and the Musketeers recovered from their first loss by beating Lipscomb.
The Musketeers (7-1) were coming off a 70-65 loss to Florida in the championship game of the Charleston Classic. Jones averaged 14 points and 10 rebounds during the tournament and kept up his dominance back at home.
Jones finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, leading a surge late in the first half that put Xavier in control. Naji Marshall scored nine consecutive points for Xavier in the second half and finished with 13 as the Musketeers piled up a season high in points.
“I’d say it was a step forward for the team,” said freshman forward Zach Freemantle, who had a career-high 15 points. “We hit some shots and we’d been struggling a little bit.”
Lipscomb (2-5) was led by freshman point guard KJ Johnson, who had a season-high 25 points. Ahsan Asadullah added 18 points and nine rebounds.
JAMES MADISON 99, EAST CAROLINA 89: Darius Banks had 22 points as James Madison topped East Carolina.
Michael Christmas had 18 points for James Madison (5-3). Dwight Wilson and Matt Lewis added 16 points apiece for the Dukes who have won three of their last four games. Wilson also grabbed 15 rebounds and Lewis dished out 10 assists.
Logan Curtis had 18 points for the Pirates (2-6). Jayden Gardner and Tyrie Jackson added 16 points each.
Women
WAKE FOREST 76, EAST CAROLINA 53: The Deacons got out to a hot start and cruised to a win over the Pirates at Joel Coliseum.
Four different Deacons (4-3) scored in double figures, and Wake Forest out-rebounded the Pirates (3-5) by a 49-20 margin.
Wake also shot 57.4 (27-of-47) percent, limiting ECU to just 31.4 percent (22-of-70).
Gina Conti was 6 of 6 from the floor and scored 19 points for Wake Forest. Ona Udoh recorded a double-double with 12 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 10 rebounds. Ivana Raca added 11 points, and Raegyn Branch chipped in with 10. Alex Sharp pulled down 15 rebounds to match her career high.
