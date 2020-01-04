FORT WORTH, Texas — Quarterback Justin McMillan won two Texas state championships playing for a high school only about 35 miles away from where he played his last game for Tulane on Saturday.
The Armed Forces Bowl provided a storybook finish for his college career. Both of his parents served in the Army.
McMillan, who started for the Green Wave for two seasons after transferring from LSU, threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win while renewing a rivalry against Southern Mississippi.
“It is a home game. I live right down the road,” said McMillan, who went to Cedar Hill High School. “It feels good to, one, play a game down here, two, to have two parents in the military. It’s literally a Cinderella story for me.”
Tulane (7-6) finished consecutive seasons with bowl wins for the first time in school history.
Southern Miss (7-6) took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on its first drives, but the quarterback took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn’t play again. The Golden Eagles also lost top running back De’Michael Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half.
Tulane tied the game at 13-all on its first possession after halftime, when McMillan threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey.
“Obviously we didn’t play great in the first half. ... Five weeks off, I think that hurt us a little bit,” Coach Willie Fritz said. “It takes a while to get the rhythm back.”
Tulane certainly did after halftime, when Southern Miss struggled without two of its offensive threats.
“We just had a disastrous third quarter any way you want to cut it,” Golden Eagles Coach Jay Hopson said. “Tulane made plays offensively, they had some explosives, we had some mental errors. I think explosive plays kill you in football. I thought we played hard and I believe we competed to the very end. ... Injuries are always a part of the game, and it’s just next man up.”
McMillan had a high-stepping 18-yard run to set up Merek Glover’s third field goal, a tiebreaking 36-yarder, before TD passes to Jacob Robertson (7 yards) and a wide-open Amare Jones (20 yards) on the next two drives.
