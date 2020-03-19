Truist Financial Corp. said Thursday that it will join several financial institutions serving the Triad in restricting transactions inside most of their branches to appointments only.
The new policy begins Saturday with customer transactions at most branches being conducted using drive-thru lanes.
Truist, formed in December 2019 as the result of BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., has more than 2,800 branches and more than 5,000 ATMs in 17 states. About 85% of branches have a drive-thru window.
“Some branches without drive-thru lanes that serve a critical community need will remain open, but with regular enhanced cleaning and sanitization protocols,” Truist said.
“As part of this initiative, some branches will temporarily close and those (employees) will be redeployed to nearby open branches,” the bank said. A list of affected branches will be posted at www.truist.com/coronavirus-information.
“More and more, our clients are choosing to conduct their banking business through our drive-thrus, ATMs, contact centers and digital-banking options during this challenge and uncertain situation, so this decision was a natural next step,” said Brant Standridge, the head of Truist Retail Community Banking.
As part of the Truist Cares initiative, the bank is providing payment-relief assistance for customers on consumer loans, personal credit cards, business credit cards and business loans. It is also temporarily waiving ATM surcharge fees.
On Wednesday, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Triad branches began requiring its clients to use the drive-thru windows, except for urgent in-person meetings by appointment. Branches without a drive-thru are being closed.
Truliant Federal Credit Union is suspending Saturday business hours for all branches. Beginning Monday, some branches will operate under normal hours, some will offer drive-thru services only, and some branches will be closed.
In Forsyth County, the Hanes Mall and North Point branches will be open with normal operating hours. There will be drive-thru service only at the Clemmons and downtown Winston-Salem branches. The Kernersville branch is closed until further notice.
On Thursday, the State Employees’ Credit Union and Allegacy Federal Credit Union began restricting customer transactions to the drive-thru lanes. Members who need other services, such as accessing safe-deposit boxes, droping off tax-return information or inquiring about a loan, should call a branch to schedule an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.