SILVIS, Ill. — Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry topped the John Deere Classic leaderboard Saturday, with a half-dozen guys right behind them.
Winless on the PGA Tour, Tringale shot a 6-under 65 to match Landry at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. Landry had a 67. He won the Valero Texas Open last year for his lone tour title.
“Some golf courses you can leaderboard watch, but this is not one of them,” said Landry, with eight players within two shots of the lead. “You want to stay with your game plan.”
Bill Haas, the 2011 FedEx Cup champion, and Adam Schenk were a stroke back. Haas shot a 64, tying the best round of the day. Schenk had a 66.
Nick Watney also had a 64 to join 2016 winner Ryan Moore (65), Dylan Frattelli (65) and Vaughn Taylor (66) at 14 under. Chris Stroud (66), Lucas Glover (69) and Roger Sloan (67) were 13 under. Second-round leader Jhonattan Vegas stumbled to a 76 and fell to 8 under.
Tringale bogeyed the first hole, but that only motivated him to post his lowest score of the tournament.
“The bogey on the first hole was a shot in the leg,” Tringale said. “But I was able to get out of there myself and birdie the next two, which gave me some momentum.”
Landry looked as if he was in trouble after bogeys on the 11th and 12th holes. He then birdied Nos. 16 and 17 — only to miss a 10-foot putt that would’ve given him the outright lead.
SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP: Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen’s problems Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.
Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club.
“I had quite few short ones on the front nine that I didn’t make,” Parel said. “I guess it all evens out.”
Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75.
“I started off pretty scruffy, let me put it that way,” Goosen said. “It was a tough day out there for me. Everything seemed to go wrong. Get the wrong lies in the bunkers and all that kind of stuff. But I just kept fighting. I kept telling myself, ‘Stay in this thing, we still have another 18 tomorrow. It’s not the end of the world.’”
Steve Stricker (73), Kent Jones (70) and Brandt Jobe (73) were 3 under. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open at Norte Dame, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May.
LPGA MARATHON CLASSIC: Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round.
Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
Thompson eagled the par-5 18th for a 65.
U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee was third at 12 under after a 69.
Stacy Lewis (69), Jennifer Kupcho (69) and Carlota Ciganda (68) were 11 under.
Lewis won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2017. She was born in nearby Toledo and has an endorsement deal with Marathon Oil.
Kupcho is making her sixth tour start as a pro. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.