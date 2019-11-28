ARLINGTON, Texas — John Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass and the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cole Beasley, who had 110 yards receiving in his first game against his former team. The Bills (9-3) got their first Thanksgiving win since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in 25 years.
The Cowboys (6-6) stumbled after scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, giving Philadelphia a chance to rejoin them atop the NFC East after their fourth double-digit loss in the past six Thanksgiving games. A lackluster showing for Dallas’ sixth loss in nine games came four days after owner Jerry Jones blasted the coaching staff following a loss to New England from a team that entered the season with lofty expectations.
Allen was 19 of 24 for 231 yards and a career-best 120.7 passer rating as Bills won their third straight game and solidified their hold on an AFC wild-card spot.
The second-year quarterback found the ball at the bottom of a pile after fumbling a snap on fourth-and-1, quickly reached the ball over the first down spot and then stumbled forward 3 yards to the Dallas 28. On the next play, Brown took a pitch on a double reverse and lofted the ball to wide-open running back Devin Singletary for Buffalo’s first lead at 13-7 in the second quarter.
The Cowboys couldn’t blame a sputtering offense on the conditions after the windy and rainy loss to the Patriots. Dak Prescott threw an interception, lost one fumble and had another on fourth down as Dallas was outscored 26-0 over a 50-minute stretch. Ezekiel Elliott had 54 yards rushing and another 20 receiving in the first nine minutes, but wasn’t much of a factor the rest of the way. He finished with 71 yards rushing and 66 receiving.
Bills 26, Cowboys 15
Buffalo 0 13 10 3 — 26 Dallas 7 0 0 8 — 15
First Quarter
Dal—Witten 8 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:34.
Second Quarter
Buf—Beasley 25 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 8:01.
Buf—Singletary 28 pass from Brown (kick failed), 1:52.
Third Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 41, 10:47.
Buf—Allen 15 run (Hauschka kick), 3:37.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 26, 8:20.
Dal—Bryant 15 pass from Prescott (Witten pass from Prescott), 4:01.
A—90,445.
Buf Dal
First downs 22 32
Total Net Yards 356 426
Rushes-yards 34-124 19-103
Passing 232 323
Comp-Att-Int 20-25-0 32-49-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-27 4-32
Punts 3-42.0 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 7-53 5-66
Time of Possession 33:18 26:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 14-63, Allen 10-43, Gore 9-11, Foster 1-7. Dallas, Elliott 12-71, Prescott 4-25, Pollard 3-7.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 19-24-0-231, Brown 1-1-0-28. Dallas, Prescott 32-49-1-355.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Beasley 6-110, Singletary 3-38, McKenzie 3-34, Brown 3-26, Knox 3-17, Foster 1-20, Gore 1-14. Dallas, Cooper 8-85, Elliott 7-66, Witten 6-42, Gallup 3-63, Cobb 3-53, Austin 2-22, Jarwin 2-9, Bryant 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Buffalo, Hauschka 50. Dallas, Maher 47.
