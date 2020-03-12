The Triad saw its first cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as a Forsyth couple tested positive, according to state health officials.
They were among five new cases in North Carolina reported as of Thursday afternoon. No cases had been tested through Guilford County Department of Health at that time, officials said.
Cone Health has sent a few tests to the state, but as of mid-afternoon Thursday, all had come back as negative, according to Bruce Swords, chief physician executive of the health system.
By Thursday evening, at least 17 North Carolina residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the latest strain of novel coronavirus — about double the total from earlier in the day. And health officials said the number was expected to grow. All results are presumptively positive until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can confirm them.
To prevent the spread of the virus, several high-profile events have been canceled or postponed locally, chief among them the ACC Tournament, which ended Thursday mid-tournament, the reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Courthouse this weekend and the upcoming spring High Point Market, which has been pushed back to June.
And Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday strongly discouraged large meetings and gatherings statewide to limit the magnitude of the outbreak.
“People are worried about what all this means for their families, their jobs, their incomes and their communities,” Cooper said at a news conference. “By blunting the spread of the virus, our actions today aim to lessen the long-term negative effects on our economy as well as our health.”
The governor already declared a state of emergency earlier this week, giving him more personnel and fiscal flexibility to attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Cooper previously urged certain at-risk people — adults 65 and over and medically fragile individuals — to avoid large crowds and recommended limited visitation to nursing homes and assisted-living centers.
The statewide limit on assemblies was a recommendation, but Cooper said he had authority to bar such gatherings if warnings weren't heeded. The governor also urged businesses statewide to use technology so employees can work from home. Similar telecommuting had been encouraged earlier this week for the Triangle area, where many of the current positive cases live.
Another eight positive cases were announced Thursday. They included the first two cases from the Triad — a Forsyth County couple previously on a cruise ship where others tested positive, and the first two from Mecklenburg County. The exposure of a Johnston County person was still being investigated, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release. Raleigh-area media reported Thursday evening another case in Wake County, which now has about half of all cases in the state, and the first cases in Cabarrus and Onslow counties, the latter at Camp LeJeune.
“There is virus transmitting out there, and as we increase our testing capacity, we expect that those numbers are going to start increasing rapidly,” state epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said.
In the case of the Forsyth couple, both are reportedly doing well and are in isolation at their home, according to the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, which declined to release any more details.
Forsyth health officials said they are monitoring other people who are showing symptoms or may have been exposed and have collected samples from possible COVID-19 patients, but declined to say how many.
Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s interim health director, said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that the department has three test kits in stock and is ready to administer them to anyone who meets the state’s recently loosened criteria: having a fever, showing such signs of a lower respiratory infection and testing negative for the flu.
State officials dropped a requirement earlier this week that test candidates must recently have traveled through a geographic region heavily infested by the coronavirus.
Vann encouraged people who think they might have the illness and need testing to work through their family physician, if they have one.
She said that even with only a few test kits on hand, she was not concerned about running out of them.
“So if we use one of the three, they will automatically send us another one,” she said of state officials.
Vann shared the podium with Don Campbell, director of Guilford’s emergency management department, who said his agency is preparing for whatever challenges coronavirus presents by working with a large network of about 120 public and private partners in a format similar to that used to confront “hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms.”
He said groups ranging from his staff to the health department, area fire departments and nonprofit groups such as the Red Cross are taking a two-pronged approach that begins with working to contain the disease and stave off its arrival on the local scene. The second leg involves longer-range planning for what to do if the coronavirus gets a foothold locally and widespread contagion ensues, Campbell said.
“There are a number of agencies doing contingency planning for if it were to grow larger,” he said, adding that the planning process is similar to what local agencies used in 2009 when the H1N1 flu posed a pandemic threat.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Other activities were curtailed — the state high school basketball title games Saturday were postponed, and General Assembly leaders delayed oversight committee meetings and school group visits for a few weeks. The annual session is still scheduled to begin April 28.
Public K-12 schools — composed of 115 districts — remain open based on guidance from health professionals, state Superintendent Mark Johnson said. But Thursday’s new guidance discourages schools and child care centers from holding large assemblies and field trips.
Guilford County Schools was among systems that canceled or limited travel.
“All of our lives will change in some way over the next few weeks and months,” Cooper said. “We're going to have to make some tough decisions, (and) some of them will be unpopular. But I think it's critical that we take steps now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.