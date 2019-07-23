Hunter Schafer, a Raleigh native who attended high school at the UNC School of the Arts, is one of the stars of “Euphoria,” an explicit HBO series that debuted June 16 about a group of friends navigating what HBO describes as “a minefield of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship.” She plays Jules, a transgender student who is still dealing with her parents’ divorce and trying to figure out her place in the world. Schafer gained national attention when she sued lawmakers over House Bill 2 and its replacement, and was named one of Teen Vogue’s “21 under 21” Class of 2017. The series stars Zendaya as Rue, a young, drug addicted woman, recently released from rehab.
