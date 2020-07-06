When Jimmy Wright come in the store, he looked mighty down in the mouth. I figured his gout had flared up again, but that weren’t it. Worse.
Turns out, his best bird dog, Boscoe Smith, had got run over by a semi on route 17, and the opening of bird season weren’t but a week off. Now, in Eastern Carolina, openin’ day of bird season is bigger than Christmas and Easter rolled into one, so Jimmy was in a flat panic.
He looks over at me right pitiful and says, “Charlie, you got any dogs you ain’t huntin’ this year?” I says I don’t, but I give him a lead or two. Two days later Jimmy comes back in. “Charlie, ain’t a dog in Currituck County for sale. I’m ‘bout lower than a gator’s belly.”
I says, “Jimmy, word is they’s a fella over on the banks right behind the Corolla light, that folks swear has gottah a mule what can point quail better’n any dog round here.” Jimmy looks at me like I done turned Democrat. “No such thing!” he says.
“Go see fer yoursef,” I says. “What you gotta lose? You ain’t got no dog, but you gottah a boat.”
Two days later, Jimmy come back in the store, still lookin kinda puny but with a ‘whoda-believe-it’ look on his face.
“From your spression, I’m guessin you seen that ‘bird-pointin’ mule,” I says.
Jimmy pulled up a pop crate, set his self down, and says, “Charlie, you ain’t gonna believe it. That day you told me ‘bout that mule, I got in that old flat-deck crabbin’ boat your daddy sold my daddy and went ‘cross the sound to Corolla. I tied up to a dock near the lighthouse and seen an old man mending crab pots down the shore a piece. I walked over to ‘em and says, “Friend, I hear’d over on the mainland ‘bout a fella who folks say has got a mule that points quail. I’m interested ‘cause my best bird dog got hit by a semi this week and I been lookin’ everywhere for a ‘nuther, but can’t find one.”
The old man look up and says, “Who you be?”
I says, “Jimmy Wright. What your name?”
“You kin to John Raleigh?”
“Nephew.”
The old man nodded, then says, “Clitus Ross be my name.” He stood up and says, “Folks weren’t lyin.”
I kinda smiled and says, “Kin I see’em?”
‘Come on,” he says, and we go out to the mule lot. He yells, “Homer, come up.” Homer bein the mule’s name.
“Well, round the corner of the barn come this middlin size gray mule that falls in right behind Clitus as he walks out the yard. I falls in behind the mule. When we get to the wood line beside the pasture, Clitus says, “Homer, hunt!”
Old Homer starts walking the wood line and ‘fore we get twenty yards, he stops and picks up his back left leg, turns his head to the right and raises his tail. Stuck straight out. Strike me down if it ain’t true. Clitus looks at me and says, “Walk in.” I walk past the mule and a covey of quail jump up bigger’n any I’ve seen on the mainland.”
`Jimmy holds up his hand.
I ain’t finished, Charlie,” he says. “As God is my witness, that mule pointed three more coveys — like one, two, three. Damnest thing I ever seen. Well, we go back to Clitus’ house and he gits a beer and asks if I want one. “Hell yeah,” I says,” but I wantta talk about Homer first.”
“Pretty good bird mule, huh?”
I says, “Best I ever seen.” ‘Course, Homer was the ONLY bird mule I ever seen. “You consider sellin’ him? I’ll give eight hundred dollars cash money right now.”
Clitus takes another swig of beer, but don’t say nothin. So, I says, “How ‘bout a thousand?”
Clitus still don’t say nothing, so I says, “You got a number in mind?’
Then Clitus sets his beer down, put his hands on his knees and leans over close to me and says “Boy...... Forgit it. It don’t matter what you got in your pocket, the stripers is running, and way Homer loves to fish, ain’t no way you’d ever git him back across that sound.”
Jimmy still ain’t shot a quail.
Redge Hanes is a civic leader, retired businessman, author of two novels, and working on a third.
