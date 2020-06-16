Cicada life cycle
Cicadas emerge when the temperature of the ground about 8 inches below the surface reaches 64 degrees. Male cicadas emerge first, as silent and wingless nymphs. You may see the half-inch holes they dig all over your yard or the mud chimneys their tunnels produce. They crawl until they encounter a tree or other structure, which they climb and cling to, and soon complete their final molt into adulthood
Four to six days after this molting, which leaves behind an empty brown exoskeleton, the males begin their species-specific serenade to attract females. They alternate singing with short flights until they find a receptive female with which to mate. Then they move on to the next female.
After mating, a female digs out nests in living twigs and branches, laying up to 20 eggs in each nest in double rows. A single female can lay up to 600 eggs.
The eggs hatch six to 10 weeks later. By this time, the adults have died. The offspring drop to the ground and burrow into the soil, feeding on tree roots and going through five juvenile stages over the next 17 years.
