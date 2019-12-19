Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
2. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (Morrow Gift)
4. “Chris Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
6. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
7. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
8. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
9. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
10. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday/Talese)
11. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
12. “The Rise of the Magicks” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
14. “Spy” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
15. “Tom Clancy: Code of Honor” by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
Nonfiction
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
2. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
3. “How Not to Diet” by Michael Greger (Flatiron Books)
4. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
7. “Pokemon Sword & Pokemon Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
8. “The Book of Gutsy Women” by Clinton/Clinton (Simon & Schuster)
9. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
11. “Triggered” by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)
12. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
13. “Finding Chika” by Mitch Albom (Harper)
14. “The Way I Heard It” by Mike Rowe (Gallery)
15. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)
Paperback
1. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson (Vision)
3. “Running Scared” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
4. “Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
5. The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)
6. “Christmas With You” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
7. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)
8. “Winter’s Proposal” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
9. “Their Perfect Match” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
10. “You Don’t Own Me” by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
11. “Sea of Greed” by Cussler/Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
12. “Season of Love” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
13. “Beauchamp Hall” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
14. “Big Sky Secrets” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
15. “True Blue K-9 Unit Christmas” by Scott/Black (Love Inspired)
