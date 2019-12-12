Fiction
1. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
3. “Chris Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)
5. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)
7. “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “Blue Moon” by Lee Child (Delacorte)
9. “The Rise of Magicks” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
10. “Spy”by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
11. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
12. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
13. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood (Doubleday/Talese)
14. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
15. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Mixine Paetro (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)
2. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)
3. “Guinness World Records 2020” (Guinness World Records)
4. “Me” by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)
5. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers” by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)
7. “I Really Needed This Today” by Hoda Kotb (G/P. Putnam’s Sons)
8. “A Warning” by Anonymous (Twelve)
9. “Triggered” by Donald Trump, Jr. (Center Street)
10. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)
11. “Fancy AF Cocktails” by Madix/Sandoval (HMH)
12. “With All Due Respect” by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin’s Press)
13. “The Body” by Bill Bryson (Doubleday)
14. “The United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly (Holt)
15. “Fix It with Food” by Symon/Trattner (Clarkson Potter)
Paperback
1. “Silent Night” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
2. “The 13-Minute Murder” by James Patterson (Vision)
3. “Bloody Trail of the Mountain Man” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
4. “Running Scared” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)
5. The House Next Door” by James Patterson (Grand Central)
6. “Winter’s Proposal” by Sherryl Woods (Mira)
7. “Christmas With You” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)
8. “ Restless Hearts” by B.J. Daniels (HQN)
9. “Tom Clancy: Oath of Office” by Marc Cameron (Berkley)
10. “Their Perfect Match” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
11. “Big Sky Secrets” by Linda Lael Miller (HQN)
12. “You Don’t Own Me” by Clark/Burke (Pocket)
13. “Skin Game” by Woods/Hall (Putnam)
14. “Where Winter Finds You” by J.R. Ward (Pocket)
15. “Sea of Greed” by Cussler/Brown (Putnam)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.