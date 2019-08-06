Aug. 6
Bikes just want to take you someplace — it's what they do.
It’s taking me to the wonders of Africa for a mission that makes life better for kids who need clean water, love, education, and hope for life eternal!
I never would have imagined that a bike could take you so far when I first felt the thrill of forward-motion. When I started (riding as a child), I only wanted to see a bit more of the neighborhood — now I want to change the world.
Pray for our team as we head out today!
— David Crabtree