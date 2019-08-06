Hope Ride 2019

The members of Team Hope Ride 2019 include (from left to right, front row) Jeff Burke, a registered nurse and the wellbeing and safety director for Nationwide Insurance; Moonhyun Choi, a Korean missionary; Brian Pierce, a coach with E3 Endurance and the retired Navy Seal; and David Crabtree, the Hope Ride founder and pastor of Calvary Church.

(Second row, left to right) Matthew Rand, a facilities manager; Kevin Currie, a Realtor; John Davenport, owner of an engineering firm that bears his name; Randy Elliott, the vice president of Landmark Construction; and Nathaniel Evans, a warehouseman.

Not pictured:Luke Thompson, a filmmaker and photographer with Canopy Visual who is chronicling the journey and is traveling  in a support vehicle.

. The group also has a support staff in a vehicle traveling alongside the riders.

Aug. 6

Bikes just want to take you someplace — it's what they do.

It’s taking me to the wonders of Africa for a mission that makes life better for kids who need clean water, love, education, and hope for life eternal!

I never would have imagined that a bike could take you so far when I first felt the thrill of forward-motion. When I started (riding as a child), I only wanted to see a bit more of the neighborhood — now I want to change the world.

Pray for our team as we head out today!

  — David Crabtree

