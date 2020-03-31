GREENSBORO – It was a quiet but busy day Monday at the Greensboro Arboretum.
Couples and families walked their dogs.
Three people stood in a grassy area making pictures of themselves and a tiny poodle.
City parks workers moved around on green motorized carts while people like Ellen Gilbert walked with a friend, their children and their dogs.
But there was one rule everyone seemed to observe in the days of coronavirus: Keep your distance.
“What I’ve noticed,” Gilbert said, “is more people are there because the weather’s been nice — people with laptops — people in isolation scattered throughout the park, if that makes sense.”
Gilbert, who teaches at Irving Park Elementary, lives near the Arboretum and takes regular walks there. Her son and her friend’s son are age 10 and 9 and they like to walk together while she and her friend walk their dogs — keeping a respectful distance from each other.
"We'll start at one end of the Arboretum and go to the other," she said "Now with COVID, it has changed a little bit. We put two dogs between us. When we walk we keep distance between us."
But not everybody is paying attention to the new guidelines.
It seems like an easy request: Stay at least six feet away from people who aren't part of your household.
But the message hasn’t reached everybody.
Consider what happened in Charlotte this weekend, when nice weather crowded the city’s public spaces.
Charlotte's health director said stronger restrictions may be needed if people don’t heed the warnings and keep a firm six-feet of social distance between one another, the Charlotte Observer reported.
Nasha McCray, director of Greensboro Parks and Recreation, said she, too, is concerned that people aren’t paying enough attention to the guidelines the city and other officials have issued.
“We’ve had absolutely gorgeous, picture-perfect weather. Because of that, that has drawn a lot of folks outside, and in normal circumstances I would not be complaining at all,” McCray said.
But she said she and her staff have noticed “people have not been doing as good of a job as they should, and it could be that people don’t even know what it really means.”
Social distance means staying at least six feet away from others in public parks and, just as important, not gathering in groups of more than 10 people. That does not mean, however, that a small game of pick-up basketball is OK, she said.
A close-contact sport like basketball is precisely the wrong way to conduct social distance, she said.
It’s understandable that people want to get some space during long days confined to their homes, Gilbert said. That’s why, as she noticed, there are many people just sitting outside, alone on benches, enjoying the fresh air.
“There’s more foot traffic in our neighborhood,” she said, “on the sidewalks, walking, jogging, taking their animals.”
She said Tuesday that the blustery weather would keep lots of people inside for a change.
“The boys are going to be bummed today. I don’t think the weather’s cooperating,” Gilbert said.
Greensboro’s parks are busy in an average year. Last year, the city counted more than 4 million park visits.
But in these fraught times, that’s a lot of chances for people to encounter someone who may be carrying COVID-19.
Playgrounds are off limits in city and county parks.
Greensboro has closed 120 playgrounds even though parks remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. City workers are posting signs that the playgrounds are closed, but they haven’t gotten to every spot yet.
To some children, those playgrounds can be irresistible with their colorful play equipment designed to attract activity, McCray said.
“As a mom of a 2-year-old, I can tell you how difficult it is to keep her off,” McCray said. “We’re just really asking parents to be mindful even if they’re sending kids to the park around the corner.”
The city has cleaned and disinfected the playgrounds once already, but since closing the playgrounds, park staffers are only cleaning, not thoroughly disinfecting the equipment.
“While we’re there to kind of clean and keep our eyes on it, we’re not going to sanitize them since those units have been closed,” she said.
Just last year, with great fanfare, the city opened the small Henry Street Park with a state-of-the-art playground designed for children and adults. In addition, the city built a small walking track beside a multi-sport court.
The park, which is between a small neighborhood and the Abbotswood retirement community, was designed to attract a mix of young people and older residents. It even has swings that parents can share with their children.
Now, McCray said, interaction between young people and senior citizens is what health officials want to avoid.
“We’ve been taking some really good precautions there to speak to people in the neighborhood,” to warn people of the danger that older people with lower resistance can contract coronavirus from younger people.
“We have over 100 miles of trails and greenways,” McCray said. “The intent is to encourage people to go outside. A little bit of fresh air, a little bit of green space, will do wonders for your physical well-being as well as your mental well-being.”
She said, however, that as long as the city’s parks, lakes and golf courses are open, people need to follow guidelines.
“We really are encouraging people to stay home, but if you do go out, we have some parameters for you to employ,” she said.
Her gentle warning, McCray said, could become something firmer and unwelcome.
“Be more cognizant of it,” she said. “We wouldn’t want to get to a point where we have to have another executive order that shuts everything down.”
