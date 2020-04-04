Professional nurturing

Marge Akins figures she passed a grand total of four cars on her way to work. Driving down the highway at 8 a.m. in Forsyth County, and only seeing four cars? Really? Yes.
Akins is the daycare director at Main Street Baptist Church in Kernersville, the same one that closed its doors weeks ago when the parents of a child there tested positive for COVID-19. The health department didn’t want them to close, fearful of causing a panic. That was three weeks ago. Things change.
They’re open again.They had to open soon, by April 1 to be exact, or risk closing their doors until the end of May, which would lay off the staff in the process. Three weeks ago, they had about 100 kids a day in their daycare. Now it’s about 15.
“We’re operating at a loss,” Akins said.
But being open and offering childcare to those who need it, like doctors, nurses, first responders and other essential employees, is better than being closed. So Akins and the nine other employees go to work.
She loves the kids in her care. But they’re little germ factories, and Akins has a terminally ill husband at home who’s among the highest of the high risk. She already risked bringing the virus home three weeks ago, and now she’s continuing to risk it. It stresses her out some. That’s only natural. But she’s got belief everything will be OK. Eventually.
“There is a point we just have to trust in God that this is going to work out,” she said. “I didn’t have the strongest faith before coming here.”
Every day she and her staff change their clothes before work and change them again after it. They can’t risk wearing possibly contaminated clothes home. She said she and her staff don’t wear masks and gloves around the kids either; that’d be too scary. As a professional nurturer the last thing you want is to be scary.
“We can’t tell them ‘No, you can’t sit on our laps today,’” she said. “As nurturers we always put ourselves at risk with our kids.”
Akins and her staff love the kids too much to not be around them. In the two weeks the daycare closed, they had already missed so much. One learned to talk, and another how to walk.
“We’re just like, we can’t believe we missed that.”
