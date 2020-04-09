‘SNL’ to observe social distancing on new show
LOS ANGELES — “Saturday Night Live” will be back on the air this weekend with a show that abides by social distancing rules.
The comedy sketch show will include a “Weekend Update” news segment and original content from “SNL” cast members, NBC said Thursday.
The material will be produced remotely, the network said, in compliance with efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Part of the pandemic’s fallout was a shutdown of movie and TV production that included “Saturday Night Live.” Its last original episode aired March 7.
“Saturday Night Live” suffered a blow this week with the death of veteran producer and music supervisor Hal Willner. He had not been diagnosed with COVID-19, but his symptoms were consistent with those caused by the coronavirus.
Man charged after accidental shooting
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been charged with accidentally shooting his 8-year-old child after giving a lesson on gun safety as he put a pistol away.
Phillip Lumas Sr., 45, of Jefferson City, was charged Tuesday with felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, the Jefferson City News Tribune reported.
No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
Police wrote in a probable cause statement that Lumas said he gave the brief gun safety lesson after the 8-year-old and a 6-year-old asked about his pistols. Lumas said he then had turned his attention to the TV and believed both children had left the room before he began his routine of removing the magazine from the pistol, racking the round from the chamber and dry firing the gun.
He said that the 8-year-old startled him as he turned and the pistol fired early Tuesday, striking the child in the chest.
The boy was in stable condition Thursday night.
Famed cartoonist for Mad Magazine dies
NEW YORK — Mort Drucker, the Mad Magazine cartoonist who for decades lovingly spoofed politicians, celebrities and popular culture, died Thursday at 91.
Drucker’s daughter, Laurie Bachner, told The Associated Press that he fell ill last week, having difficulty walking and developing breathing problems. She did not give a specific cause of death and said that he was not tested for the coronavirus. He died at his home in Woodbury, N.Y., with his wife of more than 70 years, Barbara, by his side.
Mad magazine was a cultural institution for millions of baby boomers, and Drucker was an institution at Mad. A New York City native, he joined Mad in its early days, the mid-1950s, and remained well into the 21st century.
—The Associated Press
