At least 5 shot
at Calif. garlic festival
At least five people were shot Sunday at an annual food festival in Northern California, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou said late Sunday the hospital had received two victims from the shooting and expected three more.
Video posted on social media sites Sunday evening showed people running for safety at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.
The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.
1 killed, 11 wounded
in shooting at festival
NEW YORK — A popular community festival was coming to a close when gunfire erupted in a Brooklyn neighborhood, leaving one man dead, another person in critical condition and 10 others wounded, authorities said Sunday as they searched for two shooters they believe were involved.
New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill said the shooting late Saturday in the borough’s Brownsville section “was a tragic end to a wonderful weekend” in which thousands of people had gathered to take part in the annual Old Timers Event, which featured musical performances from former residents and current local talent.
Twelve people were hit — seven men and five women between the ages of 21 and 55. A 38-year-old man died from a bullet wound to the head. His name was not immediately released.
Six of the wounded had been released from the hospital by midday Sunday, O’Neill said.
Ex-prosecutor, friend
to Kennedys dies
PEABODY, Mass. — A former federal prosecutor who was on Chappaquiddick Island the night of U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy’s fateful car crash has died.
Paul Markham died July 13 in Peabody, Mass., according to an obituary posted by the Gately Funeral Home. A funeral was held July 18, the 50th anniversary of the 1969 crash. He was 89.
Markham was one of two people Kennedy confided in after driving his sedan off a narrow bridge on the tiny island, off Martha’s Vineyard.
Kennedy’s passenger, 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne, drowned in the crash, and Kennedy was unable to pull her out of the water.
The following day, Markham went with Kennedy to provide a statement to police on Martha’s Vineyard.
Kennedy pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and received a suspended sentence of two months in jail. He was never indicted, but the incident mars his legacy.
Markham was appointed a federal prosecutor in 1964 by Robert F. Kennedy, who was U.S. attorney general at the time.
Tropical Storm Erick
forms in the Pacific
MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Erick has formed in the Pacific far off the western coast of Mexico and is predicted to become a hurricane by today as it moves over open waters on a path that could take it near the Hawaiian Islands by late in the week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sunday that the storm was about 1,500 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and 1,755 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It was moving westward at 17 mph. Erick had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Vatican: Bones not
those of missing teen
VATICAN CITY — The Holy See says hundreds of bones found in an underground repository near a Vatican cemetery are too old to be from a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1983.
The Vatican said Sunday that examinations of the bones and thousands of bone fragments determined that all dated from before the 20th century.
The remains were found under a stone slab after the family of Emanuela Orlandi requested to have the 19th-century Teutonic cemetery tomb of a princess opened based on a tip.
Emanuela, the daughter of a Vatican employee who lived in Vatican City, disappeared after a music lesson in Rome.
Police, protesters clash in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and rubber bullets repeatedly Sunday to drive back protesters blocking streets with road signs and umbrellas in another night of pitched battles in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
It was the second night in a row that tear gas was used in escalating pro-democracy protests. The demonstrations began early last month to voice opposition to an extradition bill that has since been suspended, but the movement has grown to encompass a broader push for full democracy.
Protesters occupied two areas at opposite ends of central Hong Kong on Sunday following a rally against police use of tear gas the previous weekend.
On the western end of Hong Kong Island, one group blocked areas near the Chinese government’s liaison office. Protesters threw eggs at police who fired tear gas.
Hong Kong has been wracked by protests for seven weeks. Initially, the protesters were demanding the scrapping of a proposed extradition law that would send suspects to mainland China to face trials.
