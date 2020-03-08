1 dead, 17 injured in shooting at party
CLEVELAND — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland, Ohio, attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.
A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when Cleveland police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.
Police said they learned there had been a party there attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs.” A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.
Ala. might lift yoga ban in schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers might lift a decades-old ban on yoga in public schools, but the bill would keep the greeting “namaste” on the forbidden list.
The bill by Rep. Jeremy Gray, a Democratic legislator from Opelika, is on the proposed debate agenda Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives.
The bill says that local school systems can decide if they want to teach yoga, poses and stretches.
The Alabama Board of Education in 1993 voted to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The ban was pushed by conservative groups.
6 people die in Alpine avalances
BERLIN — Six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps on Sunday, Austrian authorities said.
Five snowshoers who were hiking in central Austria were hit by one avalanche at about 9:30 a.m., Austria’s APA news agency reported. Several people witnessed the avalanche and immediately informed emergency services, but the hikers, believed to be from the Czech Republic, were already dead by the time rescuers got to them.
In southwestern Austria, a police officer who was undergoing Alpine training was killed when he was hit by a separate avalanche.
— The Associated Press
