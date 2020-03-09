CHAPEL HILL — The deadly coronavirus arrived by courier Feb. 6, delivered to a windowless, a…

Colleges and universities are canceling travel to some countries. Academic conferences are being canceled, too.

A university official said the decision was based not only on current conditions in Europe but also on the long-term impact on the potential spread of the coronavirus.

MORE ONLINE

All UNC System schools have set up web pages with information and campus alerts about coronavirus.

N.C. A&T: www.ncat.edu/coronavirus

UNCG: uc.uncg.edu/novel-coronavirus-covid-19

UNC System (with links to pages at all universities): www.northcarolina.edu/coronavirus

For coronavirus information for private colleges and universities, check their websites.