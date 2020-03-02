Welcome to March, which is a jam-packed month on the local campus lecture circuit. I pinky-promised you two weeks ago that March would be busy, and I'm always as good as my written word.
Most everything below is free, but a few events require you to buy tickets.
Here's what's happening in March:
March 3: David Makovsky, director of the Project on Arab-Israel Relations at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, will speak at Elon University (5:30 p.m., Numen Lumen Pavilion). Makovsky is co-author of the 2019 book "Be Strong and of Good Courage: How Israel’s Most Important Leaders Shaped Its Destiny."
March 4: National Book Award-winning poet Terrance Hayes will read at Guilford College (7 p.m., Hege Library). He's best known for his collections "Lightheaded," "How to Be Drawn" and "American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin." Hayes is on the faculty of New York University's creative writing program.
March 5: Author and activist Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove will deliver the 57th annual Jean Fortner Ward Lecture at Greensboro College (7 p.m., Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel). Wilson-Hartgrove is an evangelical Christian and the author of several books on spirituality. The Durham resident also is the co-author of "The Third Reconstruction: Moral Mondays, Fusion Politics, and the Rise of a New Justice Movement" with the Rev. William Barber II.
March 5: Retired IBM engineer Donald L. McCoy will give the monthly SciTech Lecture at Forsyth Tech (4 p.m., Strickland Center auditorium). McCoy now works as a STEM consultant to K-12 schools and universities. The title of his lecture: “Stepping into the Biotech Future with Augmented and Virtual Reality."
March 10: Elon University will hold a post-primary panel discussion featuring journalists and political scientists (7 p.m., McCrary Theatre in the Center for the Arts). The panelists are Meg Kinnard of the Associated Press; Jim Morrill of the Charlotte Observer; Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll; and Michael Bitzer, a professor of politics and history at Catawba College. The moderator is former TV reporter and producer Connie Ledoux Book, who's better known these days as Elon's president.
March 11: Author Belle Boggs will speak at Elon University (7 p.m., Johnston Hall). Her nonfiction book "The Art of Waiting; On Fertility, Medicine, and Motherhood" was named to several best-book-of-the-year lists. Her latest, a novel entitled "The Gulf," came out in 2019. Boggs is an associate professor of English at N.C. State University.
March 12: Guilford College professor Richie Zweigenhaft will talk about his new book "Geezerball" at UNCG (6:30 p.m., Weatherspoon Art Museum). Part history and part memoir, "Geezerball" is an account of a noontime pickup basketball game that started at Guilford College in 1976. Zweigenhaft is the Charles A. Dana Professor of Psychology at Guilford. A book signing follows.
March 19: Visual artist Ann Hamilton is the next guest of the UNCG Concert & Lecture Series (6 p.m., Tew Recital Hall at the UNCG School of Music Building). Hamilton is known for her large-scale multimedia art installations.
March 19: The UNCG Human Rights Research Network will show the 2018 documentary "The Price of Free" (6:30 p.m., Room 120 of the School of Education Building). The film explores the work of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi. Zachary Levenson, an assistant professor of sociology at UNCG, will moderate the post-film discussion. Note that this screening was scheduled from Feb. 20.
March 20: Professor, philosopher and critic Cornel West will speak at Wake Forest University (6 p.m., Wait Chapel). He's a professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University and has a long, long list of books, spoken word albums, film and TV appearances and other career highlights that are laid out on his website.
March 23: Diya Abdo, founder of the Every Campus A Refuge program, will be the keynote speaker at the annual dinner of NC Global Leadership (6 p.m., O.Henry Hotel; click here for tickets, which are $48.50). Abdo is an associate professor of English and creative writing at Guilford College; in August, she'll become the full-time director of UNCG's Center for New North Carolinians. NC Global Leadership, the cross-cultural business and professional group, recently underwent a name change. It used to be called the Piedmont Triad Council of International Visitors.
March 24: Actress Sally Field will be the featured speaker at the first Guilford College Bryan Series event to be held at the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (7:30 p.m.). Field has held numerous TV and film roles since the 1960s and won Oscars for her work in "Norma Rae" and "Places in the Heart." Click here for tickets.
March 25: Radio journalist Linda Gradstein will speak about women in Israeli society at UNCG (7:30 p.m., Tew Recital Hall in the School of Music Building). Gradstein, based in Jerusalem, formerly worked for NPR and The Media Line. She's now reporting for Voice of America. Click here for free tickets and more details. Parking is free in the McIver Street Parking Deck.
March 25: Actor Bryan Terrell Clark will deliver the Liberal Arts Forum Lecture at Elon University (7:30 p.m., Whitley Auditorium). The film, TV and stage actor is probably best known for his role as George Washington in "Hamilton" on Broadway. Tickets are $15 and go on sale March at Center for the Arts Box Office; call (336) 278-5610 for details.
March 26: TEDxGreensboro will bring 14 speakers and performers to the Greensboro Cultural Center (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Van Dyke Performance Space). I saw three higher ed speakers in this year's lineup: UNCG's Christine Murray and Chase Holleman and Elon University's Amanda Sturgill. Click here for the whole list of speakers, and click here for tickets.
March 26: Scott Black, an English professor at the University of Utah, will talk about reading and romance at High Point University (7 p.m., Plato S. Wilson School of Commerce Ballroom). Black is the author of “Without the Novel: Romance and the History of Prose Fiction" (2019). His current projects focus on late American author Ursula K. Le Guin and Daoism.
March 27: Scuppernong Books will host the launch party for the new novel by Guilford College professor Myléne Dressler (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). "I See You So Close" (Arcade Publishing) is the second book in The Last Ghost Series. It's the sixth novel by Dressler, an associate professor of English at Guilford.
March 31: UNCG professor Christopher Hodgkins will talk about reading the Bible as a literary work at Scuppernong Books (7 p.m., 304 S. Elm St., Greensboro). Hodgkins is a professor of English at UNCG who specializes in Renaissance literary. His latest book is "Literary Study of the Bible: An Introduction" (2019).
Looking ahead
• UNCG last week announced the 2020-21 season of the University Concert and Lecture Series, and it looks to be a good one. The seven-event season kicks off with actress Geena Davis (Aug. 28) and author Margaret Atwood (Sept. 15). Season subscriptions go on sale March 19; single-event sales start June 1. Click here for the full schedule.
• Be on the lookout this month for the Guilford College Bryan Series schedule for 2020-21. If tradition holds, that announcement will come the night of the Sally Field event March 24.
