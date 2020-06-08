Guilford College and Elon University announced Monday that they will reopen their campuses for in-person instruction in August, but will make numerous changes to their calendars and many aspects of campus operations.
The two institutions plan to end fall classes before Thanksgiving, and both schools said students and employees will see significant changes to academics, housing, dining and campus gatherings to allow for social distancing.
Guilford and Elon joined most other area schools in committing to an as-normal-as-possible fall semester on campus but with extra health and safety measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic that shows few signs of abating before the fall. Both schools moved instruction online in March and canceled on-campus activities like most other U.S. colleges and universities.
At Guilford, the fall semester will begin Aug. 19 as scheduled. There will be no fall break, and semester classes will end Nov. 20 — the Friday before Thanksgiving. Students will finish their final two weeks of classes remotely from home and take exams in December. Guilford said athletes and other students with special circumstances can stay on campus after Thanksgiving.
Guilford, Elon and other institutions say compressing the fall semester should reduce travel off campus during the semester — a move that could help slow the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory disease.
Guilford College said classes will be offered in one of three formats: in-person, online and a hybrid mode, which includes both classroom and online components. In a statement, the college said this approach “provides the maximum flexibility for responding to the needs of students and faculty and (gives) the ability to adapt to any major changes in the trajectory of the pandemic.”
Additionally, Guilford said it might make all dorm rooms single occupancy. The college said first-year students will have first priority for campus housing and that it’s working on a way to “systematically transition” upperclass students into off-campus accommodations.
Guilford requires its full-time undergraduates to live on campus for four years. Last year, according to a college spokeswoman, about 900 students were in campus housing.
The college also said campus dining spots will be open longer each day and have more room between seats.
Guilford promised to announce more details about campus operations and health testing of students and employees over the summer.
“Everything the College plans will be driven by an uncompromising priority on the health and safety of the entire Guilford College community,” Guilford said in a news release Monday.
Elon, meanwhile, unveiled numerous and detailed changes in a plan it’s calling “Ready & Resilient.”
According to its plan, Elon will start fall semester classes Aug. 19 — six days earlier than scheduled. Elon will have two days of fall break, but that time off will be Oct. 7 and Election Day on Nov. 3. Fall semester classes will end Nov. 23, and exams will be given remotely after Thanksgiving.
Most major campus events, including homecoming and family weekend, will be held virtually for the first time. Other on-campus events, such as lectures, performances and athletic contests, will take place before smaller-than-normal audiences.
Elon said all students and employees will be required to wear masks in classrooms and will be encouraged to wear masks most elsewhere on campus. Students will undergo a health screening when they return to campus in August. Most campus spaces will be cleaned and disinfected at least once daily.
In classrooms, desks will be spread out, and some classes will be moved to larger spaces on campus. Elon said many professors are preparing classes that have both in-person and online components that will decrease the number of students who have to come to class at the same time and allow ill students to keep up with their work remotely.
Elon said it may reduce the capacity of some dorms, which would mean putting up some students in off-campus apartments and hotels. The university also will reduce seating capacity in campus dining spots and remove self-serve food stations.
In a video message Monday, President Connie Ledoux Book said Elon is preparing for a semester unlike any other in its history.
“Fall semester will succeed only if everyone one of us makes a solemn, personal commitment to protect our own health and the health of others — not just on weekdays, not just during business hours or during class (but) every hour of every day,” Book said. “We’re not going back to the way things were. We’re going forward to new.”
Elon University School of Law in downtown Greensboro also will reopen this fall for in-person instruction. Elon said decisions about academic and other operations will be announced before first-year students report to campus in August. The university did say that Elon Law students and employees will have to wear face masks at all times in the law school building.
Elon said faculty on the main Alamance County campus and at the law school will come up with contingency plans for their classes if there’s a severe resurgence of COVID-19 that forces part or all of the fall semester to be done online.
