GREENSBORO — Greensboro College has added an extra week to spring break to try to minimize the spread of coronavirus, officials said today.
Students will now be off through March 22, the college said in a news release.
The extra time will also allow faculty and staff to better prepare for moving classes online if needed and will minimize the impact of having a lot of students on campus, the college said.
The college said no students will be allowed back into residence halls before noon on March 22, with the exception of those already authorized to be there, mainly athletes and student teachers.
Officials will release information on any effect to events scheduled for next week after a Thursday morning meeting to discuss the college's response to the virus, which was declared a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organization.
For more information, go to greensboro.edu/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.