FAYETTEVILLE — Five UNC System schools have canceled some classes this week as Hurricane Dorian approaches North Carolina.
UNC-Wilmington and Elizabeth City State University have canceled classes for the rest of the week and ordered their residence halls evacuated.
East Carolina and Fayetteville State universities and UNC-Pembroke will remain open but some classes won't be held.
Here's a closer look at what's happening on those campuses. Click the links below to see the campus alerts:
• UNC-Wilmington closed its campus Tuesday afternoon and canceled both on-campus and online classes through at least Sunday. About 35 UNCW students and staff members will be housed at UNCG this week.
• Elizabeth City State won't have classes Wednesday through Friday. Dorms will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Classes are scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Monday. The installation of new Chancellor Karrie Dixon was postponed until October.
• East Carolina University has canceled classes after 3 p.m. Thursday and on Friday. Residence halls and dining halls will remain open.
• Fayetteville State will cancel classes for the rest of the week starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Classes are to resume Monday morning. The university canceled some athletic events but plans to play its home football game Saturday night.
• UNC-Pembroke halted classes as of 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. The campus will remain open. The home football game against Winston-Salem State, scheduled for Thursday night, has been moved to 7 p.m. Saturday.
As people are evacuating the North Carolina coast, forecasters say Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, could bring 105 mph winds and 10 to 15 inches of rain to eastern North Carolina on Thursday and Friday.
The Greensboro area should see only minimal effects from the storm. The latest National Weather Service forecast says there's a 30 percent chance of heavy rain starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
UNCG, N.C. A&T and other area colleges and universities are operating on regular schedules this week.