ELON — Elon University, which had hoped to resume in-person instruction in early April, said it will stick with online classes through most of next month.
Elon announced Wednesday that it has set a new date — April 20 — for restarting on-campus classes. Elon had said earlier that it planned to go back to face-to-face classes April 6 after two weeks of online teaching that starts Monday.
"Obviously that could change, depending on how the virus spreads and how our nation adapts," Elon University President Connie Ledoux Book said in a message to the Elon community. "But since Elon’s spring semester runs a little later than most colleges, there is still a possibility we could finish the semester here on campus."
Final exams don't start at Elon until May 14, several days after most area colleges and universities are scheduled to hold commencement. Elon's graduation ceremonies are set for May 22.
Though Elon has no reported cases of COVID-19, Book said the delay in returning to normal operations was prompted by a growing number of public health advisories warning people to keep their distance from each other as much as possible.
Also Wednesday, Elon asked students who stayed on campus during this week's spring break to go home if they can. It also reupped its call for students not to return to campus after the week off.
For students who choose to remain, the main dining hall is open only for takeout meals, most offices are open but have shortened their hours and the library is open only to people with Elon IDs. Athletic contests and most campus events have been canceled. Many employees are working from home.
Elon University School of Law in downtown Greensboro will move all classes online when students return from spring break March 30. The law school plans to return to classroom instruction April 13.
To visit Elon's coronavirus response page, which contains multiple updates on campus operations, click here.
