High Point University will extend its spring break and move to remote instruction later this month, while Bennett College in Greensboro will stay with its regular schedule.
High Point told students and employees Thursday that it will respond to the COVID-19 threat by extending its ongoing spring break by a week. Undergraduate classes will resume online starting March 23 followed by most graduate school classes March 25. HPU didn't set a date for returning to in-person classes.
The university has told students to stay home after spring break. International students and others who want to remain on or return to campus must get special permission from the school.
HPU also said it will cancel most major on-campus events through March 30. HPU is evaluating the status of final exams in early May and commencement on May 9.
In a video message to the HPU community, President Nido Qubein said he heard from many students who want to return to campus and many parents concerned about health and safety of a student community that traveled all over the globe during spring break. He acknowledged that there's a mix of delight and disappointment in HPU's decision.
"I don't know how to come up with a perfect decision. We don't know how to please everyone," Qubein said. "Our duty is to ensure that this university is in the right place at the right time doing the right things for all those concerned.
"So cut us some slack. Keep us in your prayers as we keep you in our prayers."
Bennett College, meanwhile, said it will stick with in-person classes for now. The college had spring break last week, and classes have been meeting on a regular schedule this week.
The college told students and employees that facilities are being cleaned more often. It also said several campus events, including spring open house on March 21 and Ebony Soul on April 13-19, have been canceled.
Both High Point and Bennett said that there have been no reported coronavirus cases on their campuses. Of the 15 presumed and confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, none have been reported in Guilford County, and none appear connected to any N.C. college or university.
Colleges across the nation are upending their spring semester schedules in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus. Many schools will keep their campuses open and teach classes online, an approach designed to both limit human contact and let students keep earning credits toward their degrees. Only a few colleges and universities have closed nationally. Many have banned large gatherings, canceled athletic contests and sharply curtailed travel.
Here's a list of revised schedules at local colleges and universities. Click on each school's name to visit their coronavirus resource pages that contain many more specific details for students and employees about the status of classes, events, travel, large gatherings and other campus happenings.
• UNCG: Face-to-face classes are canceled for March 16-20, while classes already online will continue as scheduled. Classes will resume March 23, with most classes held online. Campus remains open. Athletic competition at UNCG and other Southern Conference schools have been suspended through at least March 30.
• N.C. A&T: Most classes will move online starting Monday. The campus remains open. As at UNCG, gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled or postponed, out-of-state university-sponsored travel is prohibited and in-state travel is restricted. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, A&T's sports league, has suspended all competitions through the end of the spring semester.
• Guilford College: The current spring break was extended by a week. Classes will resume online March 23. The college says it intends to reopen campus to all students March 30. Only a few student-athletes and international students remain on campus.
• Greensboro College: Ongoing spring break was extended by a week to March 22. The college is exploring a move to online classes starting March 23, but hasn't announced when classes will resume.
• Elon University: After spring break, which starts Friday, undergraduate classes will move online for at least two weeks starting March 23. The campus will remain open. Elon's law school in Greensboro and health sciences school in Greensboro will remain open and on their regular schedules.
• GTCC: Guilford County's community college is open and operating on its regular schedule.
• Other UNC System schools: Click here for links to coronavirus response pages for each state university and the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.