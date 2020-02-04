GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oak Grove 48, West Davidson 44
West Davidson;17;9;8;10;-;44
Oak Grove;11;7;14;16;-;48
West Davidson: Lowe 16, Brame 11, Rabon 6, Sink 4, York 4, Conrad 3.
Oak Grove: Kidder 15, Wooten 10, Holt 6, Long 5, Hinkle 5, Zaire 4, Frady 2, Ruiz 1.
Glenn 65, East Forsyth 45
Glenn;15;24;12;14;-;65
East Forsyth;7;10;16;12;-;45
Glenn (18-1): Iycez Adams 24, Jacee Busick 11, Tyler Lamonte 6, Alivia Evans 3, Damani Whitehead 2, Amanda Finch 2.
East Forsyth (12-9): La’Niya Simes 12, Monay Galloway 11, Erin Hall 7, Jaydn Hoover 6, Destiny Long 4, Trinity Hairston 2, Aisa Young 2, Natalie Axtell 1.
High Point Christian 56, Forsyth Country Day 39
Forsyth Country Day;7;8;10;14;-;39
High Point Chrisitian;6;21;13;16;-;56
Forsyth Country Day (9-8): Alina Abdulina 13, Gigi Currie 10, Ballas 7, Kilborn 6, Hall 3.
High Point Christian (15-7): Kennedy Powell 20, Sydney Bell 13, Riley Barrett 11, Talbert 5, Hall 4, Walz 2, Walls 1.
Forbush 65, Atkins 7
Atkins;2;2;2;1;-;7
Forbush;28;13;13;11;-;65
Atkins (7-11): Layla Tillery 3, Clarida 2, Moore 2.
Forbush (19-2): Hope Grimes 10, Kyndall Ellison 10, Miranda Bellanger 10, Collins 9, Southard 7, Gammons 6, Hennings 5, Scott 4, Ball 2.
Salisbury 57, Ledford 28
Ledford;7;6;7;8;-;28
Salisbury;10;20;14;13;-;57
Ledford: Sarah Ledbetter 8, Shelby Sprinkle 8, Morgan Harrison 4, Madi Flynt 3, Ashley Limbacher 3, Nahla Zeuner 2.
Salisbury: Bryant 14, McCullough 14, Fulson 12, Huntley 9, Gibson 6, Bolder 2.
North Davidson 61, Lexington 58
North Davidson;9;13;20;19;-;61
Lexington;15;14;11;18;-;58
North Davidson: Emily Hege 47, Lettie Michael 8, Rebekah Minton 5, Moe Byerly 3, Tiara Elam 2.
Lexington: Amarah Owens 21, Danasia Bray 15, Jadiyah Peoples 6, Jayla Jackson 6, Anaijza Newell 5, Almaijah McIntosh 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Stokes 70, Bishop McGuinness 50
North Stokes;16;18;19;17;-;70
Bishop McGuinness;15;2;11;22;-;50
North Stokes (14-7): Chesnet 18, Manuel 16, Wood 16, Shemo 15, Bowman 3, Mabe 2.
Bishop McGuinness (12-9): McAlhanny 12, Fuller 10, Allred 9, Spencer 6, Williams 5, Markum 4, Ledbetter 2.
Calvary Day 64, Westchester 52
Calvary Day;18;11;15;20;-;64
Westchester;11;12;13;16;-;52
Calvary Day: James Wilkins 13, James Maguek 12, Javon Floyd 10, Zech Gibson 10, McClenahan 6, Hooten 6, Gulledge 4, Navickas 3.
Oak Grove 64, West Davidson 60
Oak Grove;10;19;17;18;-;64
West Davidson;17;18;13;12;-;60
Oak Grove: Noah Richey 13, Colby Landfried 12, Sakori Poole 11, Hester 9.
West Davidson: Jamison Floyd 19, Drew Tedder 16, Andrew Brown 14.
Northwest Guilford 80, Page 66
Northwest Guilford;15;24;20;21;-;80
Page;17;18;11;20;-;66
Northwest Guilford: Chris Hampton 24, Dean Reiber 19, Robbie Boulton 11, Humphrey 9, Thomas 7, Hartzell 5, Watkins 3, Carson 2.
Page: Ellis 18, Farrow 16, Maxwell 14, Sellars 11, Edwards 7.
North Davidson 62, Lexington 56
Lexington;9;8;17;22;-;56
North Davidson;9;12;18;23;-;62
Lexington: Derrick Dearmon 18, Alex Holt 16, Comer 9, McNeair 8, Williams 3, Ewart 2.
North Davidson: Jamarien Dalton 22, Tedric Jenkins 18, Everhart 7, Green 6, McNeair 5, Moore 4.
West Forsyth 58, Davie 54
West Forsyth;10;14;16;18;-;58
Davie;12;4;10;28;-;54
West Forsyth: CJ Smith 22, Bralen Morris 12, Scott 9, Mickens 7, Hill 6, Beckner 2.
Davie: Brooks Johnson 15, Luke Williams 13, Maddox 9, Redmon 6, Reid 5, King 4, Taylor 2.
