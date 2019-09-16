Winston-Salem State Catawba Football

Winston-Salem State junior running back Quarderman Sloane (20) wears a band-aid on his right cheek in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Catawba on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Catawba Indians defeated the WSSU Rams, 21-14. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190915w_spt_wssufootball

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The bad news for Winston-Salem State’s football team is it won’t get any easier on Saturday with a game at Tuskegee

The Rams haven’t been down to Alabama to play there in five years.

One of the hardest parts about the trip is the 13-hour bus ride. It’s never easy to drive that far and then try and win a game.

The Rams are in a 0-2 hole after losing close games to UNC Pembroke (27-21) and Catawba (21-14). It was especially tough on Saturday in front of the home fans at Bowman Gray Stadium.

A seven-minute drive https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/nothing-going-right-so-far-for-wssu-as-it-loses/article_cb7a57c0-85a8-5ce2-b800-8902a1daf6d7.html at the end of the game gave Catawba the win. The Rams had just 33 seconds left after the Indians scored the game-winning touchdown.

It’s been since 2015 that the Rams are 0-2 but they rallied in that season to win the CIAA with an overall record of 6-5 that included an upset of Bowie State in the championship game.

I’m not sure if the Rams are on that same track, but a win on Saturday in Alabama would do a world of good in terms of confidence.

Before Saturday’s game there were plenty of things to look for but here were https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wssu/five-things-to-look-for-heading-into-wssu-s-home/article_238651fe-e1ae-58aa-9e6b-77c3ce3b8c14.html five things to look at.

While the Rams football team is trying to find itself the Red Sea of Sound is in mid-season form already. The WSSU band is ranked No. 1 https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/wssu-band-ranked-no-in-nation-by-espn-poll/article_c93ebcbf-7471-5b36-ae92-4a968109f47f.html according to an ESPN poll.

