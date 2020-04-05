Winston-Salem State’s basketball team got another commitment on Sunday.
Point guard Isaac Parson, a 6-foot-1 senior at Kinston High School, announced his decision to attend WSSU this fall as he revealed his choice for college through his Instagram account.
It was the second recruit that Coach Cleo Hill Jr.’s Rams received this weekend. On Friday, it was 6-foot-2 senior combination guard Samage Teel from Farmville Central High School who committed.
Both players can’t sign the national letter of intent until May, and Hill and his staff are not allowed to talk about them until they sign, per NCAA rules.
Teel, who was considered the 60th-best player in North Carolina in his senior class, according to www.phenomhoopreport.com, will give the Rams plenty of guard depth this season. In that same ranking Parson comes in at No. 54 giving the Rams two players in this year’s senior class from North Carolina from the top 60.
For Parson, he will get a chance to play as well because of the impending graduation of Rob Colon and Julius Barnes. Both Colon and Barnes played point guard at times along with Jon Hicklin and Justice Kithcart.
This past season Parson averaged 13.5 points, 8.4 assists and one steal per game. He was also being recruited by Mount Olive College, Wingate, UNC Wilmington and Queens University.
“Let’s go Rams, HBCU baby,” Parson said on his Instagram video. “You know the vibe.”
One of Parson’s teammates, junior Dontrez Styles, has been offered a scholarship by North Carolina and Coach Roy Williams.
