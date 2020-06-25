Every commissioner in ACC history had ties to at least one league school, and many of the potential candidates to succeed the retiring John Swofford are similarly connected. But administrative hires in colleges have become less conventional since the ACC’s last search in 1997.
New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren was a veteran NFL executive. Pacific 12 commissioner Larry Scott was previously chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association. Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick had worked 28 years at a law firm, while Syracuse AD John Wildhack spent 36 years at ESPN.
It’s unclear whether the ACC will retain a search firm. In 1997, a committee comprising one representative from each school screened candidates before league presidents selected Swofford.
Conference bylaws require that a commissioner be approved by at least three-quarters of the presidents. With 15 schools, the 75% threshold is 12, rounded up from 11.25.
What follows are snapshots of possible successors to Swofford — emphasis on “possible.” Some mentioned may not be remotely interested, and the eventual choice may not be listed. After all, no one anticipated the Big Ten’s hiring of Warren last year.
Dan Radakovich
No current ACC athletics director has been in the conference longer. Radakovich, 62, took over at Clemson in 2012 after six years as AD at Georgia Tech. He’s helped Dabo Swinney build a football dynasty, and the Sports Business Journal named him the nation’s top athletics director of 2017. Radakovich served on the College Football Playoff’s inaugural selection committee.
Michael Kelly
A Wake Forest graduate and former ACC senior associate commissioner for football, Kelly is completing his second year as South Florida’s athletics director. He spent the previous six years as the College Football Playoff’s first chief operating officer. Kelly, 49, is the only person to lead local Super Bowl organizing committees in three communities — Tampa Bay, Jacksonville and South Florida — and he also led Tampa Bay’s Final Four organization.
Bernadette McGlade
Commissioner of the Atlantic 10 since 2008, McGlade, 61, has strong ACC ties. She played basketball at North Carolina, worked 11 years for Swofford at the league office and served 17 years at Georgia Tech as a coach and administrator. McGlade has chaired the NCAA women’s basketball committee and just completed her second season on the men’s basketball committee.
Shane Lyons
Another Swofford hire, Lyons worked at the ACC from 2001 to 2011 as associate commissioner for governance and compliance. He’s been athletics director at West Virginia since 2015, and spent the previous four years as Alabama’s deputy AD. A 1987 WVU grad, he chairs the NCAA Division I football oversight committee.
Bernard Muir
Stanford’s athletics director since 2012, Muir also served as AD at Delaware and Georgetown. He worked previously at Notre Dame, Butler, Auburn and the NCAA — his boss at Notre Dame was current Duke AD Kevin White. Muir, 51, chaired the NCAA men’s basketball committee in 2018-19 and played the sport at Brown.
John Wildhack
TV rights fees account for about 60% of the ACC’s revenue, and Wildhack knows TV. Syracuse’s athletics director since 2016, he spent the previous 36 years at ESPN, rising from production assistant in 1980 to executive vice president for programming and production. In the latter role, Wildhack, a Syracuse graduate, negotiated rights fees with professional leagues and college conferences.
Stan Wilcox
This former Florida State athletics director (2013-18) is the NCAA’s executive vice president of regulatory affairs. Wilcox played basketball at Notre Dame, graduated in 1981 with a degree in economics and earned a law degree from the Brooklyn Law School. He worked at the Big East, Notre Dame and Duke before landing the FSU AD position.
Carla Williams
An athletics director for less than three years, Williams has impressed since succeeding Craig Littlepage at Virginia in 2017. Most notably, she’s crafted and raised money for a wide-ranging overhaul of facilities, the centerpiece of which will be a football support complex. A former basketball player, assistant coach and administrator at Georgia, Williams also worked at Vanderbilt and Florida State.
Jack Swarbrick
As referenced earlier, Swarbrick, 66, worked at an Indianapolis law firm for nearly three decades before succeeding Kevin White as Notre Dame’s athletics director in 2008. He and Swofford negotiated the 2012 deal that brought the Fighting Irish, sans football, to the ACC. He’s a Notre Dame and Stanford law graduate.
Chris Howard
With presidents taking a more active role in ACC matters, might they hire a peer? Howard, 51, became Robert Morris’ president in 2016 after serving in the same role at Hampden-Sydney. He played linebacker at Air Force and received the Campbell Trophy as college football’s top scholar-athlete. He was a Rhodes Scholar, earned his doctorate in politics at Oxford and MBA at Harvard. A former fighter pilot, he sits on the College Football Playoff selection committee.
Amy Huchthausen
Completing her ninth year as America East commissioner, Huchthausen worked previously at the NCAA, ACC, Big East and Missouri Valley conferences. She was director of academic and membership affairs at the NCAA before landing the America East job at age 34. A native of South Korea, Huchthausen played softball at Wis.-La Crosse and earned an MBA from MIT.
Jon Steinbrecher
The Mid-American Conference is Steinbrecher’s third commissioner role and follows stints at the Ohio Valley Conference and Mid-Continent Conference, the latter since renamed the Summit League. Chairman of the NCAA’s working group on transfer issues, he graduated from Valparaiso in 1983 and earned a doctorate from Indiana in physical education/sports administration.
Oliver Luck
A quarterback at West Virginia and for the NFL’s Houston Oilers, Luck, 60, has worked in executive roles with NFL Europe, Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, the NCAA and, most recently, the XFL, a football start-up doomed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was WVU’s athletics director from 2010 to ’14 and shepherded the Mountaineers from the Big East to Big 12. He has a law degree from Texas.
Val Ackerman
Founding president of the WNBA, Ackerman, 60, has been commissioner of the Big East since 2013. She was a four-year starter and three-time captain on Virginia’s basketball team and earned a law degree from UCLA. Ackerman was a staff attorney for the NBA and rose in the league’s executive ranks under David Stern.
Whit Babcock
The hirings of basketball coaches Buzz Williams and Mike Young, and of football coach Justin Fuente, are the hallmarks of Babcock’s six years as Virginia Tech’s athletics director. A former AD at Cincinnati, Babcock, 50, serves on the NCAA Division I football oversight committee and just completed a year of leading the ACC’s athletics directors.
Along with those 15 names, there are other potential candidates. In house, Brad Hostetter, Ben Tario and Amy Yakola are Swofford’s deputy commissioners. Television executives such as ESPN’s Burke Magnus and the YES Network’s Jon Litner are well-regarded.
Wasserman Media’s Dean Jordan was an invaluable consultant to Swofford as the ACC pursued its network, and presidents Jim Clements of Clemson and Vincent Price of Duke are very active in athletics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.