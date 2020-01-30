Basketball fans have long appreciated the art of the game. But what about the game’s place in art?
In what may be the perfect exhibit for Tournament Town, the Weatherspoon Art Museum offers “To the Hoop: Basketball and Contemporary Art,” a multimedia exhibit that puts the state’s favorite game at center court in the art world. Strategically timed to coincide with the ACC and NCAA tournaments’ return to Greensboro, the exhibit will run from Feb. 1 to June 7.
For former Kansas Jayhawk-turned UNCG Spartan Emily Stamey, Ph.D., curator of exhibits at the Weatherspoon, the exhibit is a slam dunk.
“Living in Kansas primed me to be aware of basketball in art, because you can’t live in Kansas and not be a basketball fan,” she says. “Then, I moved here, to the center of the basketball universe, and started noticing even more details about the way basketball and art and life intersect. UNCG’s team is doing really well, so there’s a lot of excitement about that. On top of that, this is the year that the tournaments come back to Greensboro Coliseum, and there’s even more excitement about that. So it’s perfect timing.”
Despite its popularity as a sport, ballers and artists alike may be surprised to find out how much contemporary art there is on the subject. Photo, video, painting and sculpture are all part of the show, which altogether features 30 art works by 21 artists.
“My colleagues in the art world all ask, ‘Is there really enough work to do a show on basketball?’ The answer is, ‘Yes!’ There is far more work than I could put in to one exhibit,” Stamey says. “For a sport whose huge popularity is relatively new, basketball has found its way into fashion, movies, hip hop music, pop culture in almost every aspect.”
Invented in 1891 by James Naismith, a Canadian physical education teacher searching for a less injury-prone sport than football that athletes could play indoors during the winter, the sport caught on very quickly, gaining popularity throughout the 20th century. Today, it’s a multibillion-dollar industry, one that has captured the national imagination for both its general accessibility and its elite possibilities.
At its most fundamental level, anyone can play — all you need is a backboard, a hoop, a ball and some space. At its highest level, there’s a physical transcendence that makes the sport magical.
“It’s a very visual sport, first of all. There are relatively few players on the court at once, and they aren’t covered by helmets or padding, so you can see the emotions, the intensity, the movements, the skill,” Stamey says. “It helps, too, that the ball is big and easy to keep track of.
“Then, there’s a magical element to its highest level. I mean, the players can leave the ground and soar.”
The pieces Stamey has selected not only celebrate the game, they examine some of the larger social issues inherent within the sport.
There’s the hero worship — and mercenary bling — evoked by “Church,” a 4-foot-tall basketball goal and backboard made from stained glass and 24k-gold plated steel with a net of Swarovski crystals. American artist Victor Solomon, creator of the piece, makes backboards and hoops inspired by the décor of palaces and cathedrals in acknowledgement of the fact that many find a refuge from daily cares from sports, as others do in a house of worship.
Or the unity amid economic disparity illustrated by North Carolina photographer Bill Bamberger, who has traveled across the country and around the world, taking pictures of hoops. His three-photo exhibit shows the common element of a basketball hoop in several different surroundings: an incongruous basketball goal and cement pad in the middle of a Plymouth, N.C., cotton field; a goal nailed to a light pole on a suburban street in Millburn, N.J.; and a complete court with vivid urban murals on a charter school playground in Harlem, N.Y.
Canadian artist Esmaa Mohamoud explores gender roles and stereotypes in sports in her photographs of male and female players in corseted ball gowns, on top of which are basketball jerseys. The child of immigrant parents with traditional views of gender, Mohamoud was allowed to go out to play ball, but her mother would insist that she put on a dress first, saying, “You are not one of the boys.” Her piece, “One of the Boys,” shows the models from behind with their heads bowed in anonymity. Even so, Mohamoud had trouble finding a male model willing to wear the dress — even to pose for an art project.
Janet Biggs’s video installation “One-on-One” is an immersive piece in its own space. Suspended on a screen in the center of the room is a video of Morgan Valley and Maria Conlon, two players from the University of Connecticut’s three-time championship team. The pair are practicing in a game of one-on-one, while surrounding them are the sounds of both the practice and a full arena crowd. The viewer becomes the audience, experiencing what it means to play when you become part of a spectacle, surrounded by thousands.
The net result of all pieces, Stamey says, is connection.
“Basketball is a game that brings people together,” Stamey says. “Art lovers are skeptical, basketball fans are skeptical, but this show will bring us all together and show the intersection of all the topics and themes.”
