Joseph Brown finally got his shot at a starting role last season, and it came in arguably the most crucial football game for East Forsyth in nearly three decades.
On Dec. 15, 2018, the running back was approached by Coach Ron Horton, the undefeated Eagles' offensive coordinator.
The Eagles were set to appear in the Class 4-A championship at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham — a night matchup against Scotland County. Brown, standing on the practice field at Duke that afternoon, was told by Horton that he would be part of a three running-back set, with Robbin Smith and Ahmani Marshall, to appear in the team's first title game since 1992.
But the 16-year-old's chance was cut short at kickoff — ending one play into a game that broke the Eagles' 26-year championship drought.
"I went out on kickoff and I was the hype-est person on the whole team, it felt like," Brown recalled. "I went out on kickoff, ready to go, to get them stopped on the 10-yard line. And when I went out to tackle the man, it all went downhill from there."
He grabbed a jersey, pulling his left shoulder out of its socket twice as he fell to the field. Brown suffered a 360-degree labrum tear and missed the remainder of that 35-28 rally over the Fighting Scots.
According to Brown, he watched the final minute of that title victory while lying in a bed at Duke University Medical Center.
"When I see that clock go to zero, I literally just started bursting into tears," Brown said. "I was just amazed to be able to see that we could beat everybody we played and be able to have a strong team. Like, last year, we barely had any injuries like we did this year.
"And like, this year, we've had plenty of injuries, but we're still a good team. But, when we won, I was just in shock. I never would've believed that I would've been in a state championship game and get a ring."
Nearly a year later, and with nine anchors embedded in his shoulder, the senior will have that chance to make an impact again. No. 2 East Forsyth faces No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons on Saturday morning at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill in its second straight Class 4-A championship game.
However, this time, he won't enter the game as a new face on the field. According to Coach Todd Willert, Brown was arguably the only major injury on a relatively healthy Eagles roster last year. This season has been just the opposite.
Brown filled a void in a vital offensive role for East Forsyth, which lost Marshall, a senior who has committed to Wake Forest, after he broke a bone in his shoulder during 41-38 loss to West Forsyth on Oct. 11. That was just one of roughly 15 injuries accrued by the Eagles (12-2) throughout the season, leading up to their West Region final victory against Greensboro Grimsley last week.
Six healthy rushers — Chris Chaplin, Joe Ritchens, Jamison Warren, Traylon Ingram, Smith and Brown — have combined for 2,776 yards and 35 touchdowns.
A return to a state title game, and a chance to play in that setting, was a personal goal for Brown this season. An injury — what he assumed was just a stinger, initially — was just a hurdle he'd need to overcome.
"When I had dislocated my shoulder, I thought my football career was going to be over," said Brown, now a senior rushing for 173 yards on 28 carries for five touchdowns. "I didn't think my shoulder was ever going to be right again. It just taught me then, you've just got to let life go how it is and everything happens for a reason.
"God does everything for a reason, and He did that for a reason. I mean, I can't be mad I didn't start the one time that I was supposed to. But, this year, I just came into it with a positive attitude and just let God lead me in the way that He wants me to go."
And Brown's recovery process was slow, following that hospital stay where he was released just after midnight. Brown underwent surgery on his shoulder on Jan. 30 — five days after his 17th birthday.
His rehab stretched roughly four or five months — anything from arm circles to bicep curls and shoulder flys. Brown worked with the Eagles' athletics trainer, Rick Metzler, as well. He didn't return to the field until the summer, Willert said.
According to Brown, he even briefly dislocated his right shoulder midway through the season. However, Brown said he's still training both shoulders as a preventative measure.
"You see a high school kid wait his whole life to get that opportunity," Willert said. "All spring and summer he said, 'Coach, I just want to get back.' You know, his parents I know wanted him to get back. It was a special thing that he got a ring, but he didn't get to participate but one play.
"To go back, it's a great story on him to persevere. To get back from the — it was a pretty serious shoulder injury. For him to be back, it's pretty neat."
That realization of another title run became clear before the season kicked off, according to Brown.
Count him as a contributor this time.
"We looked at our schedule and said, 'We can do this again,'" Brown said. "And when we got to the playoffs, we said the same thing. 'We can do this again.'
"We just stayed focused throughout the whole season."
