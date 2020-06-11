This was supposed to be Bowman Gray Stadium’s 72nd season at the historic quarter-mile track that sits in downtown Winston-Salem near Winston-Salem State’s campus.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the season is in jeopardy. While a lot of the regulars at Bowman Gray Stadium have found races at other short tracks in the state, the most popular short track in our state sits idle. The stadium holds around 17,000 and on a good Saturday night in the summer 15,000 fans is the norm.
Staff writer John Dell has been catching up with Bowman Gray drivers through Zoom over the last couple of months to talk about what they’ve been doing and how much they miss racing at “The Mad House.” For a complete Zoom interview go to www.journalnow.com
Driver: Chase Robertson
Residence: Winston-Salem
Division: Sportsman
Highlight: Competed in his first full season of racing as a 14-year-old at Bowman Gray Stadium and wound up sixth in the division as he showed some good consistency.
Speeding tickets: At 15-years-old he doesn’t have his driver’s license yet. “Nope, I don’t have any.”
Why do you race at Bowman Gray? "It’s been in my family for years and I’ve been going out there for so long it’s just a way of life for us. My dad (Mike) talked to me about one day racing out there and last year he finally let me do it so I’m grateful."
Biggest rival: "I'm really too young to have any rivals yet."
What do you miss most about not racing? "I definitely miss the atmosphere and seeing my friends come out there to watch me race. There’s something about being out there on those Saturday nights and it’s a lot different when you are a driver."
