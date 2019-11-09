AVONDALE, Ariz. — Bubba Wallace said he wasn’t worried about repercussions for intentionally causing a caution because NASCAR doesn’t do anything about the practice.
NASCAR accepted the dare from Wallace. He was fined $50,000 and docked 50 points on Saturday, a day after admitting to an NBC Sports reporter his spin at Texas Motor Speedway was deliberate and other drivers do it all the time.
“Until they do anything, no. I’m not the only one to do it,” he said in a phone video recording.
Wallace was reacting to earlier comments made by championship contender Kyle Larson, who had the outcome of the Nov. 3 race altered when Wallace intentionally spun to avoid losing multiple laps for a flat tire.
That caution changed the complexion of Larson’s race and dumped him into a huge hole in the standings. There’s only today’s penultimate event at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix remaining to claim the final two spots in the title-deciding race.
Larson said his Chip Ganassi Racing team had pulled data from Wallace’s car to confirm Larson’s belief it was a deliberate attempt to bring out a caution.
“We looked at Bubba’s data and you can see him swerving, he turns right and then at the same time he turns left and stabs the throttle and spins out. It’s whatever at this point,” Larson said.
NASCAR said Saturday that the data was not enough to prove Wallace’s intent and his fine was for the “complete admission of guilt” he made to NBC Sports.
NASCAR met with Wallace and his Richard Petty Motorsports team Saturday morning.
“We fully understand NASCAR’s position and expectations of its competitors,” said Philippe Lopez, RPM’s competition director. “NASCAR has a difficult job officiating race events and we do not need to make the task more challenging.”
