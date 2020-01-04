The Wake Forest women’s basketball team will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in ACC play today.

Who: Georgia Tech (11-2; 2-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (8-5; 1-1 ACC)

When: Noon

Where: Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

At Stake: Wake Forest is coming off its first win in conference play this season, defeating Duke in the final seconds on a Gina Conti field goal. Should Wake win, it would have a 2-1 record in conference play, with every win crucial for ACC Tournament seeding.

Players to watch: Wake Forest — Gina Conti scored the game-winning bucket against Duke last time out and will be the go-to player for the Deacons again today. She enters the game needing just two assists to enter the top 10 in program history in total assists. Georgia Tech — Jasmine Carson led Georgia Tech to a win over 23rd-ranked Miami last time out and will be the focus of the defense for Wake Forest today. Carson is a great shooter from long range, meaning Wake will look to prevent her from heating up.

Tickets: $5-$10 on GoDeacs.com

