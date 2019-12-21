The Wake Forest women’s basketball team locked up their third consecutive win on Saturday with their victory over Florida in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Gina Conti’s layup with 1:28 to go in the game put the Deacons on top for good, giving them their 7th and final win of the non-conference schedule.
Alex Sharpe’s 21 points led Wake Forest in scoring, as she made 3-of-6 attempts from 3-point range to go with 7 rebounds. Conti contributed 15 points to Wake’s victory, as well as 6 assists.
Up next, the lady Deacons will begin conference play at Miami on December 29th at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.