Site
McCamish Pavilion (Atlanta, Ga.)
Why the Deacons lost
The Deacs trailed by as many as 17 points during the game, but gave themselves a prime opportunity to win. Ivana Raca knocked down a jumper to pull Wake within 4 with 2:47 remaining. But Georgia Tech quickly pushed the 4-point lead back to 10 with a minute to go and never looked back. The Yellow Jackets hit their free throws down the stretch and secured the 10 point win.
Stars
Wake Forest: Alex Sharp 16 points, 9 rebounds; Ivana Raca 15 points, 7 rebounds.
Georgia Tech: Francesa Pan 22 points, 4 rebounds; Lorela Cubaj 21 points, 8 rebounds.
Notable
- Things continue to go wrong for the Demon Deacons, who have now lost four straight and seven of their last nine games.
- With the Wake loss, the two teams end up splitting their season series.
Records
Wake Forest: 12-12, (5-8).
Georgia Tech: 16-8, (7-6).
Up next
Wake Forest: at Clemson, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech: at Virginia Tech, Thursday, 7 p.m.
