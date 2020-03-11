Coastal Carolina 10
Wake Forest 4
Why the Deacons lost
The teams were tied at four after the first five innings, but Coastal Carolina erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Stars
Wake Forest: Michael Turconi 2-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI; DJ Poteet 2-5, SB.
Coastal Carolina: Cooper Weiss 3-4, RBI, 2B; Zack Beach 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B.
Records
Wake Forest: 9-8.
Coastal Carolina: 11-5.
Up next
Wake Forest: vs. Clemson, Friday 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.