SINGAPORE — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel took advantage of an early pit stop to win the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday and end a 13-month winless streak in Formula One.
Vettel, who started third on the grid, crossed the finish line 2.641 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc — who was unhappy with team pit strategy — in a Ferrari 1-2.
It was four-time F1 champion Vettel’s first win since the 2018 Belgian Grand Prix.
“Obviously the start of the season has been difficult for us but in recent weeks we started to come alive,” Vettel said. “It’s been incredible to get so much support from the fans and I tried to put it all into the track today and into the car and I’m glad it paid off.”
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was third while championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fourth.
With six races remaining, Hamilton holds a 65-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished fifth. The winner of each race gets 25 points.
It was Vettel’s fifth victory under the lights in Singapore and ended a 22-race winless streak.
Leclerc started from pole for the 3.1-mile street circuit race.
