CARSON, Calif. — Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.
Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times.
The U.S. and Canada had both already secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths.
The United States, ranked No. 1 in the world, beat Mexico 4-0 in one semifinal and eighth-ranked Canada edged Costa Rica in the other game on Friday.
The U.S. has been to every Olympics since women’s soccer was included in 1996, and has won four gold medals. But the Americans were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Sweden four years ago in Brazil, the team’s earliest Olympic exit.
Canada has made the field in the past three Olympics, winning the bronze medal in the last two.
It was the fourth time the teams have met in the final of the qualifying tournament, with the United States winning all four.
Julir Ertz wore the captain’s armband for her 99th appearance with the team. Christen Press, who had scored in the team’s last six games, also started.
Attendance was announced at 17,489 at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy. The United States hasn’t lost on home soil since July 2017.
