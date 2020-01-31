RALEIGH — Alex Tuch scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 2:28 remaining in the third period to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

The Hurricanes had tied the score with a goal by Sebastian Aho on a power play of their own just 70 seconds earlier. But Aho was called for hooking with 2:34 remaining, and the Golden Knights won a faceoff and scored the winning goal with 6 seconds elapsed on the penalty.

Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist in the opening 10 minutes as Vegas got off to a fast start after a nine-day layoff. Nate Schmidt and Paul Stastny also scored for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith assisted on both first-period goals, and Vegas improved to 2-1-1 since Peter DeBoer replaced the fired Gerard Gallant as coach.

Aho had a goal and one assist and Teuvo Teravainen and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina, which had won two in a row.

Vegas 4, Carolina 3

Vegas 2 0 2 — 4

Carolina 0 1 2 — 3

First Period—1, Vegas, Stastny 15 (Smith, Marchessault), 3:52. 2, Vegas, Marchessault 17 (Smith), 9:59.

Second Period—3, Carolina, Teravainen 11 (Aho, Martinook), 9:55.

Third Period—4, Vegas, Schmidt 5 (Stephenson, Stone), 12:09. 5, Carolina, McGinn 5 (Williams, Fleury), 12:25. 6, Carolina, Aho 25 (Teravainen, Slavin), 16:21 (pp). 7, Vegas, Tuch 7 (Theodore, Stastny), 17:32 (pp).

Shots on Goal—Vegas 16-8-13—37. Carolina 6-9-10—25.

Power-play opportunities—Vegas 1 of 3; Carolina 1 of 2.

Goalies—Vegas, Subban 7-7-3 (25 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 18-13-2 (37-33).

A—18,150 (18,680). T—2:29.

