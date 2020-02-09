For only the second time this year, the Carolina Thunderbirds were held without a goal as the Columbus River Dragons came into the Winston-Salem Fairground Annex and shut out the Thunderbirds 4-0.
Jay Croop led the charge for the River Dragons, dropping in two goals, one in the second period and one in the third period, to hand Carolina only their sixth loss of the season.
Jacob Gerson and MJ Graham also got in the scoring column for Columbus, scoring in the first period and the third period, respectively.
After starting 21-2 on the season, Carolina has now gone 6-4 in their last ten games. Despite the cold stretch, they still hold a 22 point lead in the Western Division of the FPHL.
The Thunderbirds are off until Friday, when they travel to Danville to take on the Dashers at 8:05 p.m.
The Dashers are one of two teams tied for second in the division, and with a strong series against Carolina, they could find themselves within striking distance of catching them by season’s end.
The teams will play two games before Carolina returns home on the 21st of February.
