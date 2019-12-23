Jefferson Boaz
East Surry Senior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 240
Position: ATH
Boaz finished his first full season at quarterback, leading undefeated East Surry to an NCHSAA Class 1-AA title — the Cardinals' first in school history. The North Carolina signee ended his career passing for 4,615 yards and 65 touchdowns in that 15-game span, culminating in a 56-28 win against Tarboro at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Dec. 14. Boaz threw for 484 yards in that title game, setting a championship record. He also had the most passing touchdowns in a championship with seven.
"Jefferson is the best high school quarterback I've ever witnessed in person," Coach Trent Lowman of East Surry said. "I played against Chazz Surratt, I saw Tim Tebow play in high school, I saw Chris Leak in high school. Jefferson's the best one I've seen.
"And to get to coach him, and get to be a part of that has been really special. His mind for the game is phenomenal."
