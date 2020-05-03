AUTO RACING
10 a.m.: 1994 NASCAR Brickyard 400 (FS1)
Noon: Formula One eSports Series (ESPN)
1 p.m.: iRacing Pro Invitational Series Dover (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
4 p.m.: 2020 Clemson at North Carolina (Fox Sports South)
9 p.m.: 2020 Clemson at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
GOLF
9 a.m.: 2003 MCI Heritage Classic (CBS Sports)
11 a.m.: 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship (Golf)
11 a.m.: 2012 Memorial Tournament (CBS Sports)
1:30 p.m.: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship (Golf)
3 p.m.: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship (WFMY)
3 p.m.: 2019 Insperity Invitational (Golf)
8 p.m.: 2001 Bay Hill Invitational (NBC Sports)
HOCKEY
3 p.m.: 2010 IIHF Junior Championships, Canada vs. United States (WXII)
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)
MLB
10:30 a.m.: 1997 World Series, Cleveland vs. Florida (MLB)
1:30 p.m.: 2001 World Series, New York Yankees vs. Arizona (MLB)
6 p.m.: 1991 World Series, Atlanta at Minnesota (MLB)
NBA
1 p.m.: 2004 Finals, Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit (WLXV)
3:30 p.m.: 2011 Finals, Dallas at Miami (WXLV)
8 p.m.: 2016 Finals, Cleveland at Golden State (NBA)
SPORTS SPECIAL
9 p.m.: The Last Dance (ESPN, ESPN2)
