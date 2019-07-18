May 12 Bowman Gray Racing

Stadium Stock driver A.J. Sanders celebrates his victory in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race Saturday, May 11, 2018, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180513w_spt_bowmangray

There's a logjam at the top of the Stadium Stock Division. Only 20 points separate first and fourth place. In addition there's just 46 points separating first and sixth place.

A.J. Sanders, who finished second last week in the 15-lap "A" race, is in first place with 398 points, 14 head of Brandon Brendle, who won the race. Chuck Wall is third with 380 points and Grayson Keaton is just two points behind Keaton. Although they're a little further back, Stephen Sanders, A.J.'s son, is fifth with 362 points and Tyler McDonald is sixth with 352.

